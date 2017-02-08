Photo by Alexandra Valenti

Austin psych rockers The Black Angels have announced their forthcoming album, Death Song, due out April 21st. Written and recorded during last year’s toxic election cycle, Death Song finds the band channeling the anxious energy of that time period into some of the heaviest material of their career.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, they’ve shared the blistering opening track, “Currency”, and it’s an indication that their first full-length release in four years will be a dark, cynical reflection of the Trump era. Check it out below.

The Black Angels will tour extensively behind Death Song, supported by NYC noise rockers A Place to Bury Strangers. Check out the full itinerary for their “Death March Tour” below, and pre-order Death Song here.

The Black Angels 2017 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

04/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

04/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater *

05/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

05/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmer Hall *

05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre *

05/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

* = w/ A Place to Bury Strangers