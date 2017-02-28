Photo by Caitlin McCann

The Districts return today with their first new music since A Flourish and a Spoil, one of our favorite albums of 2015.

Titled “Ordinary Day”, it was penned last summer/fall and mixed by renowned studio veteran John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen). Charging and emotive, with singer Robby Grote’s vocals bending and stretching with every change in feeling, the track is said to be a peek into what the CoSigned Philly indie rockers are cooking up for their next record.

“‘Ordinary Day’ deals with a sort of personal alienation and the realization that you and the world you’ve existed in have changed,” Grote explains in a press release. “Sort of the feeling of coming through a tunnel and having no way of relating to things in the same way as before. It was written in late summer/early fall and came together quite naturally… Personal lives were in flux and we were sitting around Philly losing our minds.”

Stream it down below (via NPR). The follow-up to A Flourish is due out later this year via Fat Possum.

“Ordinary Day” Artwork:

Next month, the band will embark on a lengthy tour that includes dates in North America and Europe.

The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

03/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

03/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

03/13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

03/14-19 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest

03/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

03/25 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

03/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/27 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

04/12 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

04/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/17 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

04/18 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

04/21 – Davenport, IA @ Baked

04/22 – Champaign, IL @ The Accord

04/23 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

04/28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute

05/22 – Paris, FR @ The French Escape at La Maroquinerie

05/23 – London, UK @ The Dome

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival