Photo by Caitlin McCann
The Districts return today with their first new music since A Flourish and a Spoil, one of our favorite albums of 2015.
Titled “Ordinary Day”, it was penned last summer/fall and mixed by renowned studio veteran John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen). Charging and emotive, with singer Robby Grote’s vocals bending and stretching with every change in feeling, the track is said to be a peek into what the CoSigned Philly indie rockers are cooking up for their next record.
“‘Ordinary Day’ deals with a sort of personal alienation and the realization that you and the world you’ve existed in have changed,” Grote explains in a press release. “Sort of the feeling of coming through a tunnel and having no way of relating to things in the same way as before. It was written in late summer/early fall and came together quite naturally… Personal lives were in flux and we were sitting around Philly losing our minds.”
Stream it down below (via NPR). The follow-up to A Flourish is due out later this year via Fat Possum.
“Ordinary Day” Artwork:
Next month, the band will embark on a lengthy tour that includes dates in North America and Europe.
The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:
03/09 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
03/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
03/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
03/13 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
03/14-19 – Austin, TX @ South By Southwest
03/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
03/25 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
03/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/27 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
04/12 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
04/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward
04/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/17 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
04/18 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock
04/21 – Davenport, IA @ Baked
04/22 – Champaign, IL @ The Accord
04/23 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall
04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
04/28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute
05/22 – Paris, FR @ The French Escape at La Maroquinerie
05/23 – London, UK @ The Dome
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival