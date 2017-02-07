This year will see Marvel release three new series on Netflix, and smashing onto screens first is Iron Fist. With all episodes debuting on March 17th, the streaming network has today previewed the show with a new full-length trailer, which you can watch above.

Iron Fist is a high-octane martial arts series with one super-powered warrior as the centerpiece. Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns home to New York City after being presumed dead for 15 years. Ostensibly, he’s back to reclaim his family’s company from the unsavory Harold Meachum (David Wenham), but he’s guarding a powerful secret: Rand is now a living weapon known as the Iron Fist, trained in the mystical city of K’un-Lun and destined to battle the evil forces hiding within the city.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2017)

The series also stars Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), and Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum). Members of the Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage casts also appear, including Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Wai Ching Ho (Gao), and Simone Missick (Misty Knight).

Following Iron Fist, Jones will reprise the title character alongside Charlie Cox’ Daredevil, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage in The Defenders. Expected later this year, that series is filming now. Find the official Iron Fist synopsis below.

“Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist. Marvel’s Iron Fist premieres March 17th, 2017 exclusively on Netflix.”