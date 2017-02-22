Members of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop collective The Internet are striking out on their own in a big way this year. Earlier this month, co-founder Syd issued her debut album, Fin; now, guitarist Steve Lacy is prepping his own first-ever solo LP. It’s dubbed Steve Lacy’s Demo and slated for release on February 24th.

As a preview of what’s to come this Friday, lead single “Dark Red” has been unveiled. A bit of a departure from The Internet’s Odd Future stylings, Lacy’s original material fuses old school soul with lo-fi, jangly rock. The hybrid sounds a little odd at first glance, I know, but just think of Mac DeMarco kicking it with some Motown records. Interestingly enough, Lacy’s been a big fan of the jizz jazzer for some time now:

I hope to make a song with Mac Demarco one day — steve lacy (@stevelacys) July 11, 2015

Stream “Dark Red” below.