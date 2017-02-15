The isolated vocal track from Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime performance is something to behold

Time after time, Lady Gaga has done her finest vocal work on the biggest of stages, whether it was her 2015 tribute to the Sound of Music at the Oscars or her powerful rendition of the National Anthem at last year’s Super Bowl. This year, Mother Monster blew minds with a ballsy Super Bowl halftime show. After a moving rendition of “God Bless America”, she took a death-defying plunge to the stage and performed a seemingly flawless medley of her greatest hits.

In many instances, there are doubts about whether major performances are entirely lip-synced because of the small margin for error, as Mariah Carey can attest from her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance. In Gaga’s case, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

A Reddit user has shared an upload of her mic feed during the Super Bowl performance, which you can listen to below. The audio shows she was indeed singing the entire time, with the exception of well-executed pauses to hit dance moves. And if you need more Gaga to satisfy your fix, be sure to watch her fiery performance with Metallica at the Grammys.