The Jesus and Mary Chain announce North American tour in support of first album in 18 years

The Jesus and Mary Chain are set to return in March with their first new album in 18 years, Damage and Joy. In support, the veteran UK outfit have mapped out a North American tour. The nine-city jaunt commences May 9th in St. Paul, MN and also includes dates in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and LA. See the full schedule below.
Damage and Joy, the long-awaited follow-up to 1998’s Munki, arrives March 24th. Revisit the initial teaser tracks in “Amputation” and “Always Sad”.
The Jesus and Mary Chain 2017 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Festival
03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
03/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Church
03/28 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy
03/29 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
03/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
04/01 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
04/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
04/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
04/05 – London, UK @ O2 SBE
04/06 – Bexhill, UK @ Pavillion
04/07 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
04/08 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight 1
04/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/20 – Darmstadt, DE @ Darmstadt Central Station
04/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
04/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley
04/25 – Cologne, DE @ Music Hall
04/27 – Paris, FR @ L’Elysee Montmartre
04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
04/30 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera
05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
05/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/20 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
07/14 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival
09/01 – Dumfries and Galloway, UK @ Electric Fields Festival
09/02 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/29 – Looe, UK @ Looe Music Festival