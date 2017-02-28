The Jesus and Mary Chain announce North American tour in support of first album in 18 years

The Jesus and Mary Chain are set to return in March with their first new album in 18 years, Damage and Joy. In support, the veteran UK outfit have mapped out a North American tour. The nine-city jaunt commences May 9th in St. Paul, MN and also includes dates in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and LA. See the full schedule below.

Damage and Joy, the long-awaited follow-up to 1998’s Munki, arrives March 24th. Revisit the initial teaser tracks in “Amputation” and “Always Sad”.

The Jesus and Mary Chain 2017 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ BBC 6 Festival

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

03/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Church

03/28 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

03/29 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

03/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

04/01 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

04/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

04/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

04/05 – London, UK @ O2 SBE

04/06 – Bexhill, UK @ Pavillion

04/07 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

04/08 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight 1

04/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/20 – Darmstadt, DE @ Darmstadt Central Station

04/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

04/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley

04/25 – Cologne, DE @ Music Hall

04/27 – Paris, FR @ L’Elysee Montmartre

04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

04/30 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera

05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

05/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/20 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/14 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

09/01 – Dumfries and Galloway, UK @ Electric Fields Festival

09/02 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/29 – Looe, UK @ Looe Music Festival