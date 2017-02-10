Fans of The Jesus and Mary Chain have been impatiently waiting for new music from the band since 1998’s Munki, and 2017 will be the year that dream finally comes true. The Scottish alternative icons are set to return with their new record, Damage and Joy, on March 24th (via ADA/Warner Music). After sharing lead single “Amputation” all the way back in December, JAMC have today debuted a new album track called “Always Sad”.

A wonderfully melodic bit of fuzzed out pop, “Always Sad” features guest vocalist Bernadette Denning harmonizing with Jim Reid on a surprisingly wistful love story. “I think I’m always gonna be sad,” the pair sing together on the chorus, “Because you’re the best I ever had.” Take a listen to the song below.

Produced by Youth, aka Killing Joke co-founder Martin Glover, Damage and Joy features drummer Brian Young, Lush bassist Phil King, and Glover on bass. The tracklist is below, and you can find JAMC’s tour dates here.

Damage and Joy Tracklist:

01. Amputation

02. War On Peace

03. All Things Pass

04. Always Sad

05. Song For A Secret

06. The Two Of Us

07. Los Feliz (Blues and Greens)

08. Mood Rider

09. Presidici (Et Chapaquiditch)

10. Get On Home

11. Facing Up To The Facts

12. Simian Split

13. Black And Blues

14. Can’t Stop The Rock