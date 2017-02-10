Fans of The Jesus and Mary Chain have been impatiently waiting for new music from the band since 1998’s Munki, and 2017 will be the year that dream finally comes true. The Scottish alternative icons are set to return with their new record, Damage and Joy, on March 24th (via ADA/Warner Music). After sharing lead single “Amputation” all the way back in December, JAMC have today debuted a new album track called “Always Sad”.
A wonderfully melodic bit of fuzzed out pop, “Always Sad” features guest vocalist Bernadette Denning harmonizing with Jim Reid on a surprisingly wistful love story. “I think I’m always gonna be sad,” the pair sing together on the chorus, “Because you’re the best I ever had.” Take a listen to the song below.
Produced by Youth, aka Killing Joke co-founder Martin Glover, Damage and Joy features drummer Brian Young, Lush bassist Phil King, and Glover on bass. The tracklist is below, and you can find JAMC’s tour dates here.
Damage and Joy Tracklist:
01. Amputation
02. War On Peace
03. All Things Pass
04. Always Sad
05. Song For A Secret
06. The Two Of Us
07. Los Feliz (Blues and Greens)
08. Mood Rider
09. Presidici (Et Chapaquiditch)
10. Get On Home
11. Facing Up To The Facts
12. Simian Split
13. Black And Blues
14. Can’t Stop The Rock