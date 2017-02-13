Menu
The Last Shadow Puppets and Lana Del Rey sing Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” at karaoke — watch

Tame Impala's Cam Avery was there too

on February 13, 2017, 12:39pm
Arctic Monkeys may be focused on prepping their follow-up to 2013’s AMbut that doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play for the British band. Even rock stars need to unwind every now and then, and they often do it like any other red-blooded music fan: with a rowdy night of karaoke.

At least, that’s what Alex Turner did recently with some familiar faces. An apparently freshly shot video shows the Arctic Monkey frontman rocking out to Elton John’s classic “Tiny Dancer” with his The Last Shadow Puppets cohort Miles Kane, Lana Del Rey, and Tame Impala bassist Cam Avery. It might seem ironic that a person whose job is singing might relax by, well, singing, but there’s something different about performing on stage and being crammed into a tiny room with a bunch of friends belting out your favorite tunes.

Watch the video above (via NME).

