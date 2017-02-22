John Darnielle is having himself a good day. His latest novel, Universal Harvester, just hit the New York Times Bestseller list, and now his band, The Mountain Goats, has announced a new album. The indie folk outfit’s 16th (!) full-length follows 2015’s Beat the Champ, and like that previous release, it appears to be somewhat of a concept album.

Entitled Goths, the record features track titles like “Wear Black”, “For the Portuguese Goth Metal bands”, and “Rain in Soho” (the last of which features members of the Nashville Symphony Chorus). From the looks of it, the album will be about the goth subculture in much the same way Beat the Champ was about underground wrestling.

That’s definitely the case with the lead single, “Andrew Eldritch is Moving Back to Leeds”. Using Sisters of Mercy frontman Andrew Eldritch as a vantage point, the song tells the tale of musty London clubs that used to beckon young dreamers from Leeds. Take a listen below.

Due out May 19th on Merge, Goths was recorded at Blackbird in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Brandon Eggleston. If a note at the bottom of the Bandcamp pre-order page for the album is to be taken literally, the effort features “no comped vocals, no pitch correction, no guitars.” More information will likely be revealed during the Mountain Goats’ Facebook Live event scheduled for 4:00 PM EST today, February 22nd.

Goths Album Artwork:

Goths Tracklist:

01. Rain in Soho

02. Andrew Eldritch is Moving Back to Leeds

03. The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement

04. We Do It Different on the West Coast

05. Unicorn Tolerance

06. Stench of the Unburied

07. Wear Black

08. Paid in Cocaine

09. Rage of Travers

10. Shelved

11. For the Portuguese Goth Metal Bands

12. Abandoned Flesh