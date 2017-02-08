The New York Times offers free Spotify service to new subscribers

The “failing” New York Times recently announced that it added more subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2016 than any other quarter in the last five years. (Thanks, Donald!) Beyond supporting high-quality independent journalism in the era of “fake news,” there’s now another incentive to subscribe: free access to Spotify.

Beginning today, those who sign up for the Times’ All Access plan will receive a complimentary subscription to Spotify Premium for one calendar year. The cost of the deal is $5 per week with a one-year commitment, a major discount considering their usual prices. Previously, a subscription to the Times cost $6.25 per week, while the unlimited Spotify tier runs customers $10 per month.

Current Times subscribers are ineligible for the promotion, as are existing Spotify Premium users.