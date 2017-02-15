Menu
The Range shares “Retune (Redo)” as part of Our First 100 Days compilation — listen

A new version of the Potential track

by
on February 15, 2017, 10:40am
the-range-our-first-100-days

Producer James Hinton, aka The Range, is the latest artist to take part in the on-going Our First 100 Days compilation. For his contribution, the Brooklyn-based electronic musician served up a “redo” version of “Retune”, a track from his stand-out 2016 albumPotential. The bright wonder of the original is somewhat muted in this new take, though it’s still there beating under the chopped vocals and spritely synths. Perhaps that’s a bit more fitting given the current political milieu, where it seems like everyone is having to fight that much harder for just a little feeling of positivity and hope.

Take a listen below.

