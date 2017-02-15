Producer James Hinton, aka The Range, is the latest artist to take part in the on-going Our First 100 Days compilation. For his contribution, the Brooklyn-based electronic musician served up a “redo” version of “Retune”, a track from his stand-out 2016 album, Potential. The bright wonder of the original is somewhat muted in this new take, though it’s still there beating under the chopped vocals and spritely synths. Perhaps that’s a bit more fitting given the current political milieu, where it seems like everyone is having to fight that much harder for just a little feeling of positivity and hope.

