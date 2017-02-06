Menu
The Range unveils “New Lots” megamix of unreleased material — listen

Plus, a VR music video for Potential cut "Florida"

on February 06, 2017, 1:40pm
The Range

Producer James Hinton, aka The Range, has unveiled a 24-minute megamix called “New Lots”, which features new and previously unreleased material. It also includes updated live edit versions of tracks off last year’s excellent album Potential, many of which are being spun on his current tour.

(Read: A Secret Collaborator: A Conversation with James Hinton of The Range)

Additionally, Hinston has shared a new virtual reality music video for the album track “Florida”. It’s directed by Andrea Allen and includes some neat, New York rooftops views.

