Photo by Philip Cosores

The Roots’ annual summer gathering, The Roots Picnic, returns to Philadelphia’s Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing on Saturday, June 3rd.

This year, the legendary Roots crew will be joined by the likes of Pharrell, Solange, Lil Wayne, Thundercat, Noname, 21 Savage, Kimbra, Pete Rock, and Black Thought & J. Period’s Live Mixtape featuring Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, and Scott Storch.

Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster.