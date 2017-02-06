The Simpsons accurately predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance five years ahead of time

There have been a frightening number of instances in which The Simpsons accurately predicted the future many years in advance. Case in point: Five years ago, the show imagined a Lady Gaga concert that looked eerily similar to her Super Bowl Halftime performance. In the 2012 episode “Lisa Goes Gaga”, the singer flies through the air via a tethered harness and plays piano while wearing an outrageous get-up … just as she did in real-life tonight. Another episode features a constellation of lights illuminating overhead during a football game … in much of the same way drones were employed during Gaga’s performance. And that’s without mentioning the fact that the hat looks similar to the one Gaga dons on the cover of Joanne.

If only The Simpsons had warned us of Donald Trump’s presidency. Oh, that’s right — they did.