Photo by Graham Tolbert

After an impressive showing at 2016’s Eaux Claires Festival, folk trio The Staves have been invited by Justin Vernon to return to this year’s installment of the Wisconsin event. One song that’s sure to pop up on their setlist is the newly unveiled song “Tired As Fuck”.

The track has been a staple of the Staves’ live show for the last 12 or so months, but today represents the first time the studio version has been released. “‘Tired As Fuck’ was a song written in the midst of a relationship breaking down,” the band explains in a statement. “Lamenting the lack of some sort of guidance, but also accepting and resigning yourself to fact that you have to soldier on. Keep going. There is no helping hand.”

In addition to the fresh single, the Staves have shared its corresponding Dan Huiting-directed music video. They’ve also shared its B-side, a remastered version of “Train Tracks”, which originally appeared as a bonus cut off their 2015 album, If I Was. Check ’em out below.

“Tired As Fuck” video:

“Tired As Fuck” b/w “Train Tracks”:

Catch the Staves on tour as they trek across North America in the coming months.

The Staves 2017 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

02/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

02/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

02/24 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

03/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/04 – Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate

03/05 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

03/06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

03/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

03/13 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/14 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

03/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod Beeblebrox

03/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

06/10 – London, UK @ Bushstock Festival

06/16-17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival