Photo by Graham Tolbert
After an impressive showing at 2016’s Eaux Claires Festival, folk trio The Staves have been invited by Justin Vernon to return to this year’s installment of the Wisconsin event. One song that’s sure to pop up on their setlist is the newly unveiled song “Tired As Fuck”.
The track has been a staple of the Staves’ live show for the last 12 or so months, but today represents the first time the studio version has been released. “‘Tired As Fuck’ was a song written in the midst of a relationship breaking down,” the band explains in a statement. “Lamenting the lack of some sort of guidance, but also accepting and resigning yourself to fact that you have to soldier on. Keep going. There is no helping hand.”
In addition to the fresh single, the Staves have shared its corresponding Dan Huiting-directed music video. They’ve also shared its B-side, a remastered version of “Train Tracks”, which originally appeared as a bonus cut off their 2015 album, If I Was. Check ’em out below.
“Tired As Fuck” video:
“Tired As Fuck” b/w “Train Tracks”:
Catch the Staves on tour as they trek across North America in the coming months.
The Staves 2017 Tour Dates:
02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
02/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
02/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge
02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
02/24 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
03/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
03/04 – Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate
03/05 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
03/06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
03/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE
03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
03/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
03/13 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/14 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
03/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod Beeblebrox
03/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival
06/10 – London, UK @ Bushstock Festival
06/16-17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival