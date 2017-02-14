The xx announce London residency featuring Cat Power, Robyn, Sampha, and more

The xx will take over London’s O2 Academy Brixton from March 8th through the 15th for their latest Night + Day festival. The residency event will find the band performing each evening with different supporting acts. Today, the official lineup has been revealed.

Sampha, Kelela, Cat Power, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Floating Points, and Joy Orbison will all make appearances. Robyn will present her RBN/RMX Live experience on the night of the 10th, and she’ll also appear at an afterparty on the 11th. What’s more, Jamie xx will host a six-hour DJ set with friends on the 12th, and the London Contemporary Orchestra will perform the works of Mica Levi on the 14th.

Other afterparty events will feature DJ sets from Sampha, Mica Levi, and others. There will also be live broadcasts from Brixton Academy, a pop-up shop, film screenings, and fundraisers throughout the week.

Tickets for the individual afterparties are available now, but the main Night + Day passes are sold out. Still, The xx encourages fans to swap dates using their free ticket exchange website.

More information on Night + Day can be found at the official website. Find the complete schedule below.

Night + Day Brixton Schedule:

03/08 – Sampha, DJ Joy Orbison

03/09 – Kelela, DJ Ben UFO B2B, DJ Beatrice Dillon

03/10 – Robyn RBN/RMX Live, DJ Benji B

03/11 – Francis and the Lights, DJ Floating Points

03/12 – Jamie xx + Friends

03/13 – Cat Power (solo), Jehnny Beth (solo piano), DJ Siren DJS

03/14 – London Contemporary Orchestra performs Mica Levi, DJ Daniel Brandt

03/15 – Floating Points (full band), DJ Gilles Peterson

Night + Day Afterparties:

03/08 – Trouble Vision, more TBA @ Corsica Studios

03/09 – Sampha (DJ set), Benji B & Judah, Radi Dadi, Jagger, secret surprise guest “jungle set” @ Prince of Wales

03/11 – Robyn & Mr. Tophat (DJ set), HAAi, more TBA @ Phonox

03/14 – Brother May, Coby Set, Mica Levi, more TBA @ Block 336