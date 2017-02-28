You remember Snowpiercer, right? Back in 2014, director Bong Joon-ho was turning everyone’s heads with his dystopian action vehicle, and a few of those heads were attached to suits that worked for Netflix, who’s now distributing his latest film: Okja.

Starring Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, and newcomer Seo Hyun An, the film follows a young girl named Mija, who goes on a long journey to help defend a strange creature from being kidnapped by a large corporation.

There’s a glimpse of said creature in the film’s first teaser trailer above, which also features Swinton doing her creepy stare of hers. Similar to Snowpiercer, you can expect plenty of social commentary in this sci-fi spectacle. And that’s always a good thing for sci-fi.

Catch the film on Netflix come June 28th.