Jazz fusion maestro Stephen Bruner, aka Thundercat, contributed extensively to Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 magnum opus, To Pimp A Butterfly, and last year’s untitled unmastered. tape. Now, K. Dot is returning the favor by lending his talents to “Walk On By”, a cut off Thundercat’s Drunk LP.
An incredibly chill number, here Bruner pleads for his partner to stay and work through some major relationship woes. “At the end of it all, no one wants to drink alone/ Baby that’s how it goes/ don’t walk away from me.” Kendrick surfaces later with an insightful but still mellowed out flow about sins, condolences, and death. Listen below.
Drunk, which also features collaborations with Flying Lotus and Pharrell, is out today (February 24th) and you can stream it in full here.
Drunk Tracklist:
01. Rabbot Ho
02. Captain Stupido
03. Uh Uh
04. Bus In These Streets
05. A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song Suite II)
06. Lava Lamp
07. Jethro
08. Day & Night
09. Show You the Way (feat. Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins)
10. Walk on By (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
11. Blackkk
12. Tokyo
13. Jameel’s Space Ride
14. Friend Zone
15. Them Changes
16. Where I’m Going
17. Drink Dat (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
18. Inferno
19. I Am Crazy
20. 3AM
21. Drunk
22. The Turn Down (feat. Pharrell)
23. DUI