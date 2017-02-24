Jazz fusion maestro Stephen Bruner, aka Thundercat, contributed extensively to Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 magnum opus, To Pimp A Butterfly, and last year’s untitled unmastered. tape. Now, K. Dot is returning the favor by lending his talents to “Walk On By”, a cut off Thundercat’s Drunk LP.

An incredibly chill number, here Bruner pleads for his partner to stay and work through some major relationship woes. “At the end of it all, no one wants to drink alone/ Baby that’s how it goes/ don’t walk away from me.” Kendrick surfaces later with an insightful but still mellowed out flow about sins, condolences, and death. Listen below.

Drunk, which also features collaborations with Flying Lotus and Pharrell, is out today (February 24th) and you can stream it in full here.

Drunk Tracklist:

01. Rabbot Ho

02. Captain Stupido

03. Uh Uh

04. Bus In These Streets

05. A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song Suite II)

06. Lava Lamp

07. Jethro

08. Day & Night

09. Show You the Way (feat. Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins)

10. Walk on By (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

11. Blackkk

12. Tokyo

13. Jameel’s Space Ride

14. Friend Zone

15. Them Changes

16. Where I’m Going

17. Drink Dat (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

18. Inferno

19. I Am Crazy

20. 3AM

21. Drunk

22. The Turn Down (feat. Pharrell)

23. DUI