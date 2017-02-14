Photo by Philip Cosores

As the February 24th release date of Thundercat’s forthcoming Drunk album steadily approaches, he appropriately shares the second single, “Friend Zone”, on Valentine’s Day.

The song pictures Thundercat in the loathed friend zone. Embittered by his unrequited crush, the wounded singer tells his would-be lover not to call because he has “enough friends” and would rather pass his time with video games like Diablo and Mortal Kombat.

“Friend Zone”, which you can hear below, packs a harder edge than the smooth 70s soul of previous single “Show You the Way”. Mono/Polo’s production punctuates Thundercat’s resentment with a heavy G-funk influence acknowledged by the singer’s reference to the Kendrick Lamar lyric “Bitch don’t kill my vibe.”

Thundercat will be touring in support of Drunk throughout North America, Europe, and Asia beginning February 13th.