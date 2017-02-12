Menu
Tracy Morgan and Keenan Thompson play Beyoncé’s unborn twins in SNL sketch — watch

"I heard she carried two full-grown ladies for 10 years named Michelle and Kelly!"

on February 12, 2017, 1:44am
In one of the few non-political sketches on last night’s Saturday Night Live, Tracy Morgan returned to his old stomping grounds to join Keenan Thompson in portraying Beyoncé’s unborn twins. As their mom (played by Sasheer Zamata) received an ultrasound, the babies discussed their impending fame. When Morgan expressed reservations about burdening the Queen, Thompson countered, “I heard she carried two full-grown ladies for 10 years named Michelle and Kelly!” Replay the sketch below.

