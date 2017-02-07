For those lovebirds looking to get the sexy vibes flowing ASAP on February 14th, Michael Bolton has you covered this year. The veteran singer has teamed up with Netflix for a new comedy special called — wait for it — Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.

The program stars Bolton, the so-called “world’s greatest lover,” alongside a bevy of A-list comedians such as Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Adam Scott, Sarah Silverman, Eric André, Casey Wilson, Michael Sheen, and Comedy Bang! Bang! host Scott Aukerman. The Lonely Island members Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone also appear; Samberg in particular cameos as the legendary, curly-haired saxophonist Kenny G (who my mother would argue is actually the sexiest musician to grace this planet).

The special is available for streaming beginning today, as is its ludicrous trailer, which can be seen up above. It’s weird, funny, and absurd, which as Netflix hopes, may just “get people in the mood to make love.” It sure as hell beats watching the news.

Revisit Bolton’s classic collaboration with The Lonely Island, “Jack Sparrow”, below.