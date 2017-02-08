It’s been three years since audiences first experienced a digital LEGO adventure on the big screen. Now, after a long stretch without a new journey to LEGOLAND, we’re getting two full-length movies in 2017. The LEGO Batman Movie is out this week, and The LEGO Ninjago Movie drops September 22nd. Today, Warner Bros. has revealed the first preview of the latter with a new trailer.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie looks something like the original Power Rangers TV show with a familial edge. A group of ninjas are assembled by Master Wu (Jackie Chan) to save the city of Ninjago from the shark-obsessed bad guy Garmadon (Justin Theroux). Only it turns out the leader of this elite, zord-riding group of heroes, Master Builder Lloyd (Dave Franco), is actually Garmadon’s son! And cue Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”. The trailer, which you can watch above, doesn’t reveal quite the same heart as the other LEGO movies, but it’s easy to see how that plot could get there in the end.

The animated comedy also features the voice talents of Michael Peña, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, and Fred Armisen. First-time feature director Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising) directed from a script by Hilary Winston, Bob Logan, and Paul Fisher.

Read the official synopsis below.

In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.