The latest trailer for Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me dropped today, and we have a confession to make: No matter how much footage we see, we’re still completely in awe of

Demetrius Shipp, Jr.’s resemblance to the actual Tupac Shakur.

In the new trailer, which you can watch above, Shakur fights off racist cops and gets a lecture from his mother (Afeni Shakur, played by Danai Gurira) about the perils of being a successful black man. We also get a brief glimpse of hip-hop mogul Suge Knight (Dominic L. Santana) and the one and only Biggie Smalls (Jamal Woolard).

All Eyez on Me was directed by Benny Boom and hits theaters on June 16th, the day that would have marked Tupac’s 46th birthday. In other Pac-related news, the legendary ’90s rapper will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7th.