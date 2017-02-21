Photo by David Brendan Hall

Twin Peaks have announced the release of a new live double LP called Urbs in Horto. The record takes its name from the city of Chicago’s motto, which translates to “City in a Garden,” as a sign of respect to the band’s hometown. It’s out digitally March 31st and on vinyl May 5th.

Recorded over three nights last December at Chicago’s Metro and Thalia Hall, Urbs in Horto was captured live to one-inch reel-to-reel tape via Treehouse Records. It features covers of The Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers” and Today’s Hits’ “What Up, Dawg?” along with 18 tracks from Twin Peaks’ own catalog. Take a listen to “Have You Ever” off last year’s Down in Heaven, below.

“We’re excited to be releasing Urbs in Horto because our live show varies greatly from our studio output,” Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James said in a statement. “It retains the energy we learned in our days playing basements in a different way and has been an essential part of our existence, so it felt right to put out a record from our homecoming shows at the end of 2016, our fifth year on the road.”

Vinyl and digital pre-orders are going on now. Physical versions can be packaged with a set of triptych posters from the Metro and Thalia Hall shows. Find the album art, which was designed by the band with concert photos from Daniel Topete and Cooper Fox, and tracklist below.

Urbs in Horto Album Artwork:

Urbs in Horto Tracklist:

01. Butterfly

02. Flavor

03. Boomers

04. Stand in the Sand

05. Holding Roses

06. Telephone

07. Getting Better

08. Walk to the One You Love

09. Making Breakfast

10. Cold Lips

11. Keep it Together

12. Good Lovin’

13. My Boys

14. Natural Villain

15. Stain

16. Have You Ever?

17. Wanted You

18. What Up, Dawg?

19. Dead Flowers

20. Strawberry Smoothie

Twin Peaks have also expanded their spring/summer tour schedule. The new round of dates follow a previously announced co-headlining trek with Hinds and stops at Coachella. Find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Twin Peaks 2017 Tour Dates:

03/05 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University *

03/11 – Tampe, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/08 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown #

04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater ^#

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^#

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (early show) ^

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (late show) ^#

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^#

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^#

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater ^%

04/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole &

04/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace &

04/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger &

04/29 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group &

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa &

05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa &

05/04 – Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow &

05/05 – Oxford, MI @ Proud Larry’s &

05/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn &

05/08 – Charlottesville, SC @ The Southern &

05/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle &

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/20 – Denver, CO @ Project Pabst Denver

06/01-04 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

* = w/ Cage the Elephant, Diarrhea Planet

# = w/ White Mystery

^ = w/ Hinds

% = w/ The Memories

& = w/ Chrome Pony, Post Animal