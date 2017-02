Photo by Philip Cosores

While we await more details on Beck’s still-as-yet-unreleased new album, two previously unreleased tracks from Mr. Hansen have made their way online. Back in 2011, Beck contributed original music to D.J. Caruso’s thriller, I Am Number Four. Recently, Caruso dug up two of those tracks: “Curfew” and an untitled instrumental. Listen below.

In the lead up to his Morning Phase follow-up, Beck has unveiled teaser tracks in “Dreams”, “Wow”, and “Up All Night“.