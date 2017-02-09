Photo by Colin McLaughlin

Last night, a caped Ty Segall ripped up the stage on Seth Meyers with a roaring performance of “Break a Guitar” from the self-titled LP he released less than a month ago. Just hours later, the ever-prolific garage rocker announced its follow-up. Titled Sentimental Goblin, the double A-sided EP is limited to 1,000 copies, each pressed on half-blue, half-yellow vinyl with cover art designed by Segall himself.

The teaser track, “Pan” is a straightforward psychedelic-tinged rocker with lyrics dripping in regret. “Please forgive me/ I don’t want to fly no more,” he admits. Listen below.

Sentimental Goblin EP Artwork:

Sentimental Goblin is out March 17th through Suicide Squeeze Records. Segall is currently on tour in support of his self-titled effort.