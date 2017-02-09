Menu
Ty Segall announces new EP, Sentimental Goblin, shares “Pan” — listen

The ever-prolific rocker returns with his latest release on March 17th

by
on February 09, 2017, 2:15pm
ty-segall-photo-by-colin-mclaughlin

Photo by Colin McLaughlin

Last night, a caped Ty Segall ripped up the stage on Seth Meyers with a roaring performance of “Break a Guitar” from the self-titled LP he released less than a month ago. Just hours later, the ever-prolific garage rocker announced its follow-up. Titled Sentimental Goblin, the double A-sided EP is limited to 1,000 copies, each pressed on half-blue, half-yellow vinyl with cover art designed by Segall himself.

The teaser track, “Pan” is a straightforward psychedelic-tinged rocker with lyrics dripping in regret. “Please forgive me/ I don’t want to fly no more,” he admits. Listen below.

Sentimental Goblin EP Artwork:

ty segall sentimental goblin artwork Ty Segall announces new EP, Sentimental Goblin, shares Pan listen

Sentimental Goblin is out March 17th through Suicide Squeeze Records. Segall is currently on tour in support of his self-titled effort.

