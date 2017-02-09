Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Ty Segall, garage rock’s superhero, performs “Break a Guitar” on Seth Meyers — watch

In support of the caped shredder's new self-titled LP

by
on February 09, 2017, 11:00am
0 comments

Ty Segall served as a musical guest on Seth Meyers last night, and he came dressed for the occasion. During a performance of his “Break a Guitar”, the California garage rocker shredded the stage while donning a badass cape and cowboy button down shirt. Is he the superhero to save rock? All we know is that his outfit sure as hell was better than that one devil baby costume he’s sported on live TV in the past. Maybe next time he can show audiences how to demolish a toilet.

Check out the rip-roaring replay down below. “Break a Guitar” is off Segall’s recent self-titled LP, which he’ll be touring for the next few months.

Previous Story
Mysteryland USA reveals 2017 lineup: LCD Soundsystem, Run the Jewels, Die Antwoord, and more
Next Story
CAESAR sparkle and wander on new single “Crossed Wires” — listen
No comments
More Stories