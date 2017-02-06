Menu
The eighth Fast and the Furious film is coming April 14th

February 05, 2017
A new trailer for The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise, premiered during the Super Bowl on Sunday. As teased in the above preview, the film finds Dominic “Dom” Toretto (Vin Diesel) seduced into a world of crime by a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron). The globetrotting adventure takes the Fast crew from Cuba to New York City to the frozen Barnets Sea as they try to save — or stop — their former leader.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton), The Fate of the Furious also stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Lucas Black, Scott Eastwood, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, and Diesel, in addition to newcomers Theron, Scott Eastwood, and Helen Mirren.

The Fate of the Furious races into theaters on April 14th.

