Vince Staples’ new album due out “very soon”

Photo by Ben Kaye

Vince Staples recently released a new single called “BagBak”, his first material since last year’s Prima Donna EP. Many assumed this meant the Long Beach rapper was gearing up for a full-length follow-up to 2015’s Summertime ’06, and now his label has confirmed that a new album is coming “very soon.”

Although details on the yet-untitled record are still scarce, a sort of pre-order is already active. VIP package upgrades for Staples’ upcoming The Life Aquatic Tour with Kilo Kish include a CD copy of the upcoming album, which will be mailed to fans upon its official release.

Beyond that, all we know is that “BagBak” will feature on the record. Take a listen to the track below.

Tickets and VIP packages for The Life Aquatic Tour can be purchased here; find the complete itinerary below.

Vince Staples 2017 Tour Dates:

02/18-2/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style Festival

02/24 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox theater

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

03/03 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/04 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

03/07 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

03/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave Bar

03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

03/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/30 – New York, NY @ Termianl 5

03/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/03 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

04/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall