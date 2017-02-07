Vince Staples’ new album due out “very soon”

Photo by Ben Kaye
Vince Staples recently released a new single called “BagBak”, his first material since last year’s Prima Donna EP. Many assumed this meant the Long Beach rapper was gearing up for a full-length follow-up to 2015’s Summertime ’06, and now his label has confirmed that a new album is coming “very soon.”
Although details on the yet-untitled record are still scarce, a sort of pre-order is already active. VIP package upgrades for Staples’ upcoming The Life Aquatic Tour with Kilo Kish include a CD copy of the upcoming album, which will be mailed to fans upon its official release.
Beyond that, all we know is that “BagBak” will feature on the record. Take a listen to the track below.
Tickets and VIP packages for The Life Aquatic Tour can be purchased here; find the complete itinerary below.
Vince Staples 2017 Tour Dates:
02/18-2/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style Festival
02/24 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox theater
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
03/03 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/04 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
03/07 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
03/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave Bar
03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
03/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/25 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/30 – New York, NY @ Termianl 5
03/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/03 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
04/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall