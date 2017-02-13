Warner Bros. announces two albums of unreleased Prince music, Purple Rain reissue

Last week, Universal announced they’d struck a deal with Prince’s estate for publishing rights to much of the late icon’s unreleased music. It looks like some of the material hidden away in Paisley Park’s vault still belongs to Warner Bros., however, as the label has revealed plans to deliver two albums of previously unheard Prince music this summer.

In addition to the double dose of fresh material, WB has unearthed a pair of complete concert films from the vault. It keeps going, as the label is also prepping a newly remastered reissue of Prince’s landmark Purple Rain. Details about what fans can expect from the releases were withheld, but all five are expected to drop on June 9th.

The announcement was tucked into a press release detailing the long-awaited return of Prince’s music to streaming services. Classic like 1978’s For You, 1981’s Controversy, 1982’s 1999, 1987’s Sign ‘O’ The Times, and yes, 1984’s Purple Rain are now available on most streaming platforms.