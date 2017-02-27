Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly award La La Land with Best Picture Oscar after reading wrong card

The 2017 Academy Awards ended in drama after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture. It wasn’t until after La La Land’s team took the stage before Oscar producers informed them of the error and announced the actual winner, Moonlight.

Beatty subsequently explained that he and Dunaway were given the wrong card to read. Apparently, they were handed the card for Best Actress and not Best Picture.

Watch the drama all unfold below:

Warren Beatty just pulled a Steve Harvey and read the wrong Best Picture winner! 😲 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0Wt5841SSe — Shady Music Polls (@TheShadyPolls) February 27, 2017

Despite missing out on Best Picture, La La Land still took home six Oscars, including Best Director (Damien Chazelle) and Best Actress (Emma Stone). See the full list of tonight’s winners here.