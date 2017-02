Sudanese multi-instrumentalist Sinkane will perform at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on Thursday, February 23rd.¬†Consequence of Sound and Audiotree.tv are teaming up to live stream the set. Fans can watch live on our Facebook page beginning at 10:15 p.m. CT.

Sinkane¬†will be supporting his latest album, Life & Livin’ It, which was released earlier this month through City Slang. Watch the video for “U’Huh” below.