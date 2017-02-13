WayHome Festival reveals 2017 lineup: Frank Ocean, Solange, Flume, and more

Canada’s WayHome Music and Arts Festival has revealed its 2017 lineup. The three-day event goes down July 28th – 30th at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

Notable acts include Frank Ocean, Solange, Flume, Justice, Tegan & Sara, The Shins, ScHoolboy Q, Danny Brown, Death From Above 1979, Dashboard Confessional, Royal Blood, Poliça, Car Seat Headrest, The Drums, Hundred Waters, Banks, Noname, Mitski, and PUP.

Also playing are Imagine Dragons, Phantogram, The Naked and Famous, Vance Joy, Charles Brady and His Extraordinaires, Jagwar Ma, Tanya Tagaq, Margaret Glaspy, Constantines, Blossoms, and Jazz Cartier, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET through the festival’s website.