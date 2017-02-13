Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

WayHome Festival reveals 2017 lineup: Frank Ocean, Solange, Flume, and more

Plus: Justice, Tegan & Sara, The Shins, ScHoolboy Q, Danny Brown, Death From Above 1979, and Dashboard Confessional

by
on February 13, 2017, 3:00pm
2 comments
wayhome

Canada’s WayHome Music and Arts Festival has revealed its 2017 lineup. The three-day event goes down July 28th – 30th at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

Notable acts include Frank Ocean, Solange, Flume, Justice, Tegan & Sara, The Shins, ScHoolboy Q, Danny Brown, Death From Above 1979, Dashboard Confessional, Royal Blood, Poliça, Car Seat Headrest, The Drums, Hundred Waters, Banks, Noname, Mitski, and PUP.

Also playing are Imagine Dragons, Phantogram, The Naked and Famous, Vance Joy, Charles Brady and His Extraordinaires, Jagwar Ma, Tanya Tagaq, Margaret Glaspy, Constantines, Blossoms, and Jazz Cartier, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET through the festival’s website.

 wayhome 2017 WayHome Festival reveals 2017 lineup: Frank Ocean, Solange, Flume, and more

Previous Story
Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos launches artist support services company, shares new song “Inner Dialogue” — listen
Next Story
The Winners and Losers of Grammys 2017
2 comments
More Stories