Chicago’s Whitney had a wild 2016, what with the release of their widely acclaimed debut album, Light Upon the Lake, and a relentless tour schedule. They don’t seem to be slowing down, either. The indie-folk wunderkinds kicked off the year with a scorching performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and now they’ve just announced a massive spring and summer tour to follow their current dates supporting The Head and the Heart.

The tour includes dates alongside Natalie Prass as well as festival appearances at Coachella, Boston Calling, Shaky Knees Festival, Primavera Sound, Forecastle Festival, and more. Festival rookies no more.

Whitney’s also dropped a new Spotify Singles session, which includes an amiable cover of Bob Dylan’s 1969 song “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You,” a staple of their recent live shows. Accompanying it is a live rendition of Light Upon the Lake standout “The Falls”. Stream it below.

Whitney 2017 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater *

02/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre *

02/24 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *

02/25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theater *

02/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

02/28 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*

03/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts *

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ 6music Festival

04/01 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

04/03 – Fargo, ND @ Aquarium

04/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ WECC

04/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos

04/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Needle

04/08 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

04/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Tulane University

04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

05/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

05/08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/10 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

06/05 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/06 – Turin, IT @ Astoria

06/07 – Rome, IT @ Monk

06/08 – Bologna, IT @ Biografilm

06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/11 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/14 – 7/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

* = w/ The Head and the Heart

^ = w/ Natalie Prass