Chicago’s Whitney had a wild 2016, what with the release of their widely acclaimed debut album, Light Upon the Lake, and a relentless tour schedule. They don’t seem to be slowing down, either. The indie-folk wunderkinds kicked off the year with a scorching performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and now they’ve just announced a massive spring and summer tour to follow their current dates supporting The Head and the Heart.
The tour includes dates alongside Natalie Prass as well as festival appearances at Coachella, Boston Calling, Shaky Knees Festival, Primavera Sound, Forecastle Festival, and more. Festival rookies no more.
Whitney’s also dropped a new Spotify Singles session, which includes an amiable cover of Bob Dylan’s 1969 song “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You,” a staple of their recent live shows. Accompanying it is a live rendition of Light Upon the Lake standout “The Falls”. Stream it below.
Whitney 2017 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater *
02/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre *
02/24 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *
02/25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theater *
02/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *
02/28 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium*
03/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts *
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ 6music Festival
04/01 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club
04/03 – Fargo, ND @ Aquarium
04/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ WECC
04/06 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos
04/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Needle
04/08 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
04/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Tulane University
04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
05/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
05/08 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/10 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
05/12-14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/16 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
05/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/04 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz
06/05 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/06 – Turin, IT @ Astoria
06/07 – Rome, IT @ Monk
06/08 – Bologna, IT @ Biografilm
06/09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/11 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival
06/14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/14 – 7/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
* = w/ The Head and the Heart
^ = w/ Natalie Prass