Why? premiere new album Moh Lhean: Stream

While it seems like every passing day brings with it more bad news from Capitol Hill, Yoni Wolf of WHY?has a calming air of optimism when thinking about what’s on the horizon. He knows it won’t be easy, and resistance will be necessary, but at the end of the day, “we should take a long view and trust in The Future to pull us towards itself in the way that it has already been written from outside of time,” he tells Consequence of Sound. “As it has always done. Life is and has always trended towards cooperation and further complexity at the same time.”
Wolf’s refreshingly hopeful perspective is a theme throughout Moh Lhean, the indie rock/hip-hop band’s first album in four years, and was the direct result of an unspecified health scare he experienced during writing sessions for the LP. The ordeal left him with a renewed love for life and caused his “self-depricating swagger and cynical squint [to be] replaced by a sense of peace in the unknowing.” It’s a not an easy stance to take — to be the one holding it all together as everything you know and love begins to crumble around you.
Early Moh Lhean singles “This Ole King” and “Proactive Evolution” (featuring mewithoutYou’s Aaron Weiss) capture Wolf’s willingness to seize life at every turn, no matter its ugliness. Meanwhile other tracks like “Easy”, “One Mississippi”, and even instrumental “The Longing Is All” seem to teach the art and importance of letting go.
CoS is streaming the entirety of Moh Lhean ahead of its March 3rd release via Joyful Recordings. Hear it down below. Pre-order it here.
And read Wolf’s full statement on the new album:
“I think the album adds to the current political conversation rather than acts as a blissfully ignorant parallel universe of diversion or something. I am certainly dealing with a much longer lens on Moh Lhean than a presidential election or even the idea of political / human governing systems in general, but I think if the album’s ideals are taken though to conclusion, it would have some implications as to how we should be living and thinking about each other which are incongruous with this pseudo-nuvo dark-side right that seems to have somehow slithered into mainstream prominence.
But beyond that, even if some of us are persecuted for being born some way or another, or left to rot without medication in an insurance-less misery, or even if we are killed outright by the hate-people— and I’m not saying we shouldn’t fight, because we should fight with everything we’ve got— but if the hate-people win out for now, as they have in the recent election, we should take a long view and trust in The Future to pull us towards itself in the way that it has already been written from outside of time. As it has always done. Life is and has always trended towards cooperation and further complexity at the same time. I am hopeful and believe that despite small hiccups— of course it’s relative and depends on how zoomed in / out your perspective is— but as a species, we are evolving towards Love and cooperation and ultimately some kind of Voltron-style Oneness. Or perhaps this is just a thought method I use to calm myself down when my stuck-in-the-now, anxious-about-what-will-be mentality overtakes me. Yes, in some ways we are fucked… in the now. But we are moving into something beautiful and I believe we are being pulled there by it.”
Moh Lhean Artwork:
Moh Lhean Tracklist:
01. This Ole King
02. Proactive Evolution (feat. Aaron Weiss)
03. Easy
04. January February March
05. One Mississippi
06. The Longing Is All
07. George Washington
08. The Water
09. Consequence of Nonaction
10. The Barely Blur (feat. Son Lux)
WHY? 2017 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
03/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
03/19 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
03/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
03/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
03/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest
03/24 – Portland, OR @ Revelation Hall
03/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
03/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03/28 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
03/29 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
03/30 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic
03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
04/01 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/04 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/06 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
04/07 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/09 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
04/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/14 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
04/15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
04/18 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
04/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
04/20 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
04/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
04/22 – Madison, WI @ UW Union South