Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival announces 2017 lineup: Television, Kurt Vile, Robert Glasper

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival will celebrate its fifth anniversary June 23rd – 25th at Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Announced today, the lineup boasts two headlining sets from Wilco, along with Television, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Robert Glasper Experiment, Dawn of Midi, Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin with the Guilty Ones, Kevin Morby, Big Thief, Joan Shelley, Peter Wolf & the Midnight Travelers, Deep Sea Diver, and Andy Shauf.

Also performing will be pretty much every Wilco side-project: Tweedy, The Autumn Defense, On Fillmore, The Nels Cline Four, and Quindar. What’s more, John Hodgman will be hosting a comedy stage throughout the weekend

Tickets are available at the festival’s official website.