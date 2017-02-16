Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival announces 2017 lineup: Television, Kurt Vile, Robert Glasper

Dawn of Midi, Kevin Morby, Big Thief, And Shauf, and more to perform at the fest's fifth anniversary

by
on February 16, 2017, 11:07am
0 comments
solid-sound-2017

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival will celebrate its fifth anniversary June 23rd – 25th at Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Announced today, the lineup boasts two headlining sets from Wilco, along with Television, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Robert Glasper Experiment, Dawn of Midi, Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin with the Guilty Ones, Kevin Morby, Big Thief, Joan Shelley, Peter Wolf & the Midnight Travelers, Deep Sea Diver, and Andy Shauf.

Also performing will be pretty much every Wilco side-project: Tweedy, The Autumn Defense, On Fillmore, The Nels Cline Four, and Quindar. What’s more, John Hodgman will be hosting a comedy stage throughout the weekend

Tickets are available at the festival’s official website.

16806989 1444321182268822 2786710654759738572 n Wilcos Solid Sound Festival announces 2017 lineup: Television, Kurt Vile, Robert Glasper

 

Previous Story
Animal Collective shares cover of Motown classic “Jimmy Mack” from The Painters EP — listen
Next Story
Incubus return with sweeping new single “Nimble Bastard” — listen
No comments
More Stories