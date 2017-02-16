If there’s one thing they don’t teach in school that they really should, it’s money: how to get it, how to save it, and how to budget it. More and more adults are aging into a fundamentally fucked economy without having any clue how to manage their finances. Such is the case for Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in Neighbors’ scribe Andrew J. Cohen’s new comedy, The House.

In the film, the duo celebrates their daughter getting into her dream school before realizing they never saved for her education or, well, budgeted at all. They don’t understand loans, retirement plans, or just about anything else monetary, so the mad scramble for cash begins. This leads them to an underground gambling organization run by the hilarious Jason Mantzoukas and what looks like a comedic spin on the events of Martin Scorsese’s Casino. Watch the full trailer above.

The supporting cast is impressive, with Fargo’s Allison Tolman joining reliable comedians like Rob Huebel, Michaela Watkins, and Cedric Yarbrough. That’s a good thing, too, since Ferrell could use a hit right now. The House is slated for a June 30th release.