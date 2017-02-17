Win VIP tickets to Houston’s FPSF 2017

Last year, FPSF battled against some crummy weather conditions to hold what ended up being an excellent and diverse festival experience. That kind of perseverance and dedication to putting together an eclectic mix of top-notch talent sets up FPSF 2017 to be yet another winning event when it takes over Houston, Texas’ Eleanor Tinsley Park on June 3rd and 4th.

While we can’t predict the weather (fingers crossed, though), organizers have certainly put together an impressive lineup for their two-day festival. Lorde and Flume top a bill that also includes Solange, Cage the Elephant, The Shins, Charli XCX, Grouplove, Portugal. the Man, Frightened Rabbit, Big K.R.I.T., Hurray For the Riff Raff, Bishop Briggs, and Hippo Campus.

But it doesn’t stop there; also playing are G-Eazy, Tove Lo, Cashmere Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Milky Chance, Carnage, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Strumbellas, Jon Bellion, Jahkoy, Cherry Glazerr, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Coast Modern, and more.

Tickets are on-sale now, but we here at Consequence of Sound thought we’d save you some scratch. We’re giving away one (1) pair of VIP two-day passes for FPSF 2017 so one lucky reader and a friend can enjoy the weekend in style. To enter, simply fill out the widget below.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS newsletter.