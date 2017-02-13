Wire announce DRILL: LA Festival, spring tour dates

Photo by Matias Coral

April 1st will mark the 40th anniversary of post-punk legends Wire’s debut on stage at London’s the Roxy. The band have already announced that they’ll mark the occasion with the release of a new album, Silver/Lead, on March 31st. Now, they’ve revealed that they’ll celebrate in even grander fashion on the actual day the band turns 40 by delivering a headlining performance at their own DRILL: LA festival.

DRILL: LA will be held at the Echo and Echoplex in Los Angeles from March 30th – April 2nd, with Wire performing their final of three special sets on the 1st. Joining the influential rockers will be Bob Mould, Julia Holter, Mild High Club, Laetitia Sadier, FITTED (featuring Bob Lee, Mike Watt, and Wire’s Graham Lewis and Matthew Sims), Once and Future Band, Chasms, Noveller, the pinkflag guitar orchestra, and more.

For more information, including ticketing, head to the DRILL website.

This is just the first of many DRILL events to be announced for this spring, and the festivals won’t be the only chance for fans to catch Wire on their celebratory jaunt. The band has also scheduled a handful of dates surrounding their DRILL: LA shows, and you can find their complete itinerary below.

Wire 2017 Tour Dates:

03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/29 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA – DRILL : LA @ Echo

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA – DRILL : LA @ Echo/Echoplex

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA – DRILL : LA @ Echo/Echoplex

04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Dantes

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Take a listen to “Short Elevated Period”, the lead single from Silver/Lead: