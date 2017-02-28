Next month, post-punk icons Wire will celebrate the 40th (!) anniversary of their debut performance. To coincide, that same week, they’ll issue a brand new album titled Silver/Lead. It’s their 15th overall and follows last year’s mini-LP Nocturnal Koreans.

(Read: Wire in 10 Songs)

Already we’ve heard lead single “Short Elevated Period”; now, the English outfit is teasing with “Diamonds in Cups”, a cut which features guitar work both buzzy and expansive working in tandem with one another. Take a listen below (via Stereogum).

Silver/Lead officially arrives on March 31st.

Silver/Lead Tracklist:

01. Playing Harp For The Fishes

02. Short Elevated Period

03. Diamonds in Cups

04. Forever & A Day

05. An Alibi

06. Sonic Lens

07. This Time

08. Brio

09. Sleep On The Wing

10. Silver/Lead