Next month, post-punk icons Wire will celebrate the 40th (!) anniversary of their debut performance. To coincide, that same week, they’ll issue a brand new album titled Silver/Lead. It’s their 15th overall and follows last year’s mini-LP Nocturnal Koreans.
(Read: Wire in 10 Songs)
Already we’ve heard lead single “Short Elevated Period”; now, the English outfit is teasing with “Diamonds in Cups”, a cut which features guitar work both buzzy and expansive working in tandem with one another. Take a listen below (via Stereogum).
Silver/Lead officially arrives on March 31st.
Silver/Lead Tracklist:
01. Playing Harp For The Fishes
02. Short Elevated Period
03. Diamonds in Cups
04. Forever & A Day
05. An Alibi
06. Sonic Lens
07. This Time
08. Brio
09. Sleep On The Wing
10. Silver/Lead