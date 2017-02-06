Menu
Wolverine seeks some “Amazing Grace” in Logan Super Bowl trailer — watch

James Mangold directs Hugh Jackman's final turn as Wolverine

by
on February 05, 2017, 7:44pm
0 comments

FOX shared a new preview of its Wolverine sequel Logan during the Super Bowl. The 30-second spot once again uses music to set the mood, with a bleak version of “Amazing Grace” serving as the soundtrack. In addition to providing a new look at Stephen Merchant as Caliban, the trailer hints that Dafne Keen’s X-23 won’t be the only young girl on the run from Transigen. Take a look above.

Directed by James Mangold and also starring Hugh JackmanPatrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, and Boyd Holbrook, Logan hits theaters on March 3rd. Inspired by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s Old Man Logan comic, the film finds Jackman’s character old, beaten down, and reluctant to take on another adventure in a post-apocalyptic future.

