Photo by Nick Pinto

Young Thug will be joining Future on the road soon for his star-studded Nobody Safe Tour. Before then, however, Thugger has let loose a brand new song called “Safe”.

His first release since one of 2016’s best tapes, JEFFERY, “Safe” finds him reuniting with producer Wheezy, whose beats appeared on Young Thug’s Slime Season projects as well as Barter 6. A pretty soft affair, it comes with its own equally low-key music video, which makes florescent-lit hallways look way cooler than they actually are.

Check it out below. In the text of the visual, Young Thug writes, “I Will Never Quit,” which hopefully means more new material is on the horizon.