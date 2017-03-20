On February 22nd, Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Amalia. Just a few days earlier, the Oscar-nominated actress was taking a swim on the set of James Blake’s “My Willing Heart” video.

The Anna Rose Homler-directed clip for the The Colour In Anything track sees a pregnant Portman relaxing in the days before her delivery. She lounges on a comfy looking bed and takes a dip in the clear waters. As she caresses her belly (in which we can see the unborn Amalia kicking about), her expression matches the contemplation of Blake’s lyrics: “When I see my willing heart/ How will I know?/ How will I walk slow?” Check out the video above.

Blake’s upcoming tour schedule includes spots opening for Radiohead as well as appearances at Rock Werchter, Open’er Festival, and Best Kept Secret Festival.