A Tribe Called Quest return today with a new video for “Dis Generation”, a highlight off the group’s first album in nearly 20 years, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service.

Helmed by Atlanta director Hiro Murai, the black-and-white clip follows a camera as it pans high above scenes involving cars, flashing lights, and various people (including ATCQ members and collaborator Busta Rhymes). The whole thing has a surreal, looping quality to it, as it never quite pauses or breaks. Noisey, where the video originally premiered, explained it best:

“How does the song work? One might understand better by watching Hiro Murai’s video for it. The Atlanta director’s vision travels forward in an infinite tableau, which is of course what the paths of rhythm are there to explore. In the universe of Tribe, all is united, all is rhythm, all is truth, and all of that.

Watch it down below.

ATCQ are due to hit the festival circuit hard behind We Got It From Here, with appearances scheduled at Electric Picnic in Ireland, England’s Bestival, Panorama in New York City, and Roskilde in Denmark.

Recently, the group’s music was used to soundtrack the trailer for Dave Chapelle’s two Netflix specials.