Somehow it’s been 13 years since Dave Chappelle graced screens with a stand-up special. Not since 2004’s For What It’s Worth has the deliberately reclusive comedian filmed one of his sets, although he’s gone on sporadic tours and most recently returned to the spotlight with his exceptional post-Trump appearance as the Saturday Night Live. On March 21st, however Chappelle will debut not one, but two brand new specials.

Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas was taped in Austin in 2015, and Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin was filmed last year in Los Angeles. Both will be released through Netflix as the first two parts of a three-special deal that Chappelle signed with the streaming giant in 2016.

The trailer for those specials, released today, only offers a tease of what’s to come, but it’s quintessentially Chappelle, with riffs on ISIS, the mortality rate in the black community, and the sounds of A Tribe Called Quest’s “We the People…” scoring the proceedings.

Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin will be available starting March 21st.