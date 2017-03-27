Adele may quit touring: “It’s not something I’m good at”

It was reported late last year that Adele planned to cease touring for the next decade in order to be a full-time mother. During a show in Auckland last night, the UK songstress insinuated that this would likely be her final tour for the foreseeable future.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” Adele told the audience, according to The New Zealand Herald. “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Despite being music’s biggest star, Adele has made no secret of her struggles with stage fright. Her supporting world tour behind 25 marked her first such outing in half a decade, and included a rare festival appearance at Glastonbury. She has four further shows scheduled at London’s Wembley Stadium this summer.

It remains to be seen if and when Adele will take the live stage again — she recently turned down an opportunity to replace Beyoncé at Coachella. In the meantime, she’ll have plenty of time to drunk tweet and curse in anonymity.

Below, watch Adele perform “Hello” at Glastonbury.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated last night’s concert in Auckland as Adele’s final 25 tour date. She has four shows scheduled in London this summer.