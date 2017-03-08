“Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” off Against Me!’s latest record, Shape Shift with Me, is a turbulent examination of love’s intoxication. When you’re in the throes of it, everything can seem more vivid, as if you’re “so very stoned, fully compelled,” as the lyrics go. But once you wake up on the other side of romance, sober and hungover, those memories can suddenly feel hollow and haunted.

That’s what makes director Margherita Ballarin’s animated video for the track so wonderfully appropriate. With line-drawn, kaleidoscopic imagery, Ballarin captures the outlined sketches of love remembered. It’s a dizzying dance of former truths and future fears, and you can watch it above.

Against Me! is currently on the road with Green Day for their Revolution Radio tour. Find those dates here.