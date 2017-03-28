Aimee Mann appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday in support of her first album in five years, the excellent and newly released Mental Illness. The veteran songwriter unfurled the single “Goose Snow Cone” — one of our favorite songs in the month of January — her performance imbued with the same alluring “grace and conviction” found throughout her latest LP. Mann was backed onstage by Colbert’s resident house band, John Batiste And Stay Human.
(Read: The Simple Fix: Aimee Mann on Laughing Through Melancholy)
Replay it all up above. Mann will hit the road for a North American tour beginning next month.
Aimee Mann 2017 Tour Dates:
04/20 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
04/22 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall
04/24 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
04/25 — Albany, NY @ The Egg Center For The Performing Arts
04/26 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/28 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Park West
04/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
05/02 — Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
05/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
05/05 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
05/08 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
05/10 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore Theatre
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel