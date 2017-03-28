Aimee Mann appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday in support of her first album in five years, the excellent and newly released Mental Illness. The veteran songwriter unfurled the single “Goose Snow Cone” — one of our favorite songs in the month of January — her performance imbued with the same alluring “grace and conviction” found throughout her latest LP. Mann was backed onstage by Colbert’s resident house band, John Batiste And Stay Human.

(Read: The Simple Fix: Aimee Mann on Laughing Through Melancholy)

Replay it all up above. Mann will hit the road for a North American tour beginning next month.

Aimee Mann 2017 Tour Dates:

04/20 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

04/22 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

04/24 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

04/25 — Albany, NY @ The Egg Center For The Performing Arts

04/26 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/28 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

04/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

05/02 — Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

05/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

05/05 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

05/08 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

05/10 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore Theatre

05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel