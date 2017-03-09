Mental Illness is the forthcoming solo album from Aimee Mann, slated for release on March 31st through her own SuperEgo Records. Her first full-length since 2012’s Charmer was previewed back in January with lead single “Goose Snow Cone”; now, she’s back with a new song called “Patient Zero” as well as its star-studded music video.

Directed by Daniel Ralston, known for his work with The So So Glos, Mann and Ted Leo’s The Both, it stars James Urbaniak (American Splendor) and Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Transparent). They portray two actor pals whose friendship comes to a close amidst their fictional theatrical production called The Hermit, which is loosely based on Ronald Harwood’s real-life 1980 Broadway play The Dresser. Mann makes a brief cameo, as do Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner and Mad Men actor Rich Sommer.

“I believe ‘Patient Zero’ is a song about Hollywood disappointment,” Ralston told NPR. “I wanted to make a video about the same thing, on a smaller scale. The two men become friends; the dresser [Urbaniak] is given a gift; their friendship ends. It’s about being able to let go of the things we want but can’t have.”

Watch it up above.