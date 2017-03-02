In 2015, lo-fi wunderkind Alex G (née Alex Giannascoli) emerged from his bedroom to release the excellent Beach Music via indie heavy-hitter Domino. Since then, he’s kept busy touring the festival circuit, collaborating with Frank Ocean, and prepping for his next LP, which we’ve now learned is called Rocket. The 14-track album will drop via Domino on May 19th.

In anticipation, Giannascoli has released two tracks from the album. The first, “Bobby”, evokes a campfire singalong with rhythmic strums, lazy harmonies, and the flourish of a swooning fiddle. Accompanying the song is a video that’s every bit as laid back as the song, with weirdo animations overlaying shots of industrial Philadelphia and a live performance in an empty warehouse.

Giannascoli has also shared the song “Witch”, a spookier, more abstract cut with shadowy, echoing vocals and discordant strings. Check them out below along with Rocket‘s artwork and tracklist.

Rocket Artwork:

Rocket Tracklist:

01. Poison Root

02. Proud

03. County

04. Bobby

05. Witch

06. Horse

07. Brick

08. Sportstar

09. Judge

10. Rocket

11. Powerful Man

12. Alina

13. Big Fish

14. Guilty